Pakistan Develops First Ever Refrigerated Sea Water Fish Vessel Boat

Pakistan develops first ever refrigerated sea water fish vessel boat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan successfully achieved a landmark in fisheries sector by developing first ever state of the art refrigerated sea water (RSW) fishing vessel boat.

Engr. Dr Zahid Ayub, a US based Pakistani having PhD in Mechanical Engineering and recipient of international awards, developed the RSW boat.

"We have built it and after meeting all international standards and successful trials now put it into operation at Karachi harbor," Engr. Dr Zahid Ayub disclosed this in a meeting with SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President ?Iftikhar Ali Malik, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhmmad Anwar, former FPCCI president Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, Pakistan Exporters Association President Muslim Khan Banowari , eminent SME expert Rehmat Ullah Javed and others, APP learnt here on Sunday.

Engr. Dr Zahid Ayub said that under RSW system sea water was cooled to zero centigrade and fish was kept at that temperature until the arrival at harbor thus maintaining its freshness and hygienic condition . He said, "This technique will benefit the poor fishermen in Pakistan because now fish will not spoil thus reducing their losses to zero. This will also boost the fisheries sector and improve socio economic conditions of fishermen through export of increased quantity of fish.

" He mentioned that European Union for decades banned fish import from Pakistan mainly due to lack of proper refrigeration of international standards.

Earlier, there was not a single Pakistan registered fishing vessel equipped with even a simple form of Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) system. "Pakistani fishermen were left with no option but to use ice blocks and when it melts they either have to return with less catch or return with spoiled catch; the second option always prevailed inflicting heavy monetary losses," he argued.

Dr Zahid further explained that heavy load of ice blocks occupy valuable space in the holds as well as increases the fuel consumption. The key to a quality end product whether it's canned seafood or fish meal is the refrigeration system on board and off board introduced by Isotherm Inc recently, he said and added the induction of new RSW vessel would herald a new era of prosperity and bring the fisheries sector at par with international levels.

SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated the efforts of Dr Zahid Ayub and his team. He said thatyoung fishermen could use this technology in their fishing boats by getting interest free loan from variousbanks through Kamyab Jawan Programme recently launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

