UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, DFID Cooperation To Continue: Hafeez Shaikh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that the cooperation between Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID) would continue in future for overall prosperity of people and businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that the cooperation between Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID) would continue in future for overall prosperity of people and businesses.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Dr.

Christian Turner, who called on the Adviser here at the Finance Division. Head of DFID, Ms. Annabel Gerry also accompanied the High Commissioner, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

During the meeting, the Adviser exchanged views with the High Commissioner and Head of DFID on matters of common interest.

He specially thanked DFID on its cooperation in the recent launch of "Secured Transaction Registry".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Christian

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrest 112 criminals during last ..

1 minute ago

Pak Army distributes food packages among 100 coron ..

1 minute ago

Polish Left-Wing Alliance Seeks Inquiry Into Setti ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly Consultative Coun ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.