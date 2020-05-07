Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that the cooperation between Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID) would continue in future for overall prosperity of people and businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that the cooperation between Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID) would continue in future for overall prosperity of people and businesses.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Dr.

Christian Turner, who called on the Adviser here at the Finance Division. Head of DFID, Ms. Annabel Gerry also accompanied the High Commissioner, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

During the meeting, the Adviser exchanged views with the High Commissioner and Head of DFID on matters of common interest.

He specially thanked DFID on its cooperation in the recent launch of "Secured Transaction Registry".