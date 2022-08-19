Pakistan doing well on OBS executive parameters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan has been doing excellent on the executive parameters of Open Budget Survey (OBS), Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha was informed Friday.

During a meeting with delegation from International Budget Partnership and Omar Asghar Khan Foundation, led by Aideen Gilmore and Ms. Rashida Dohad, the minister was briefed about various OBS parameters and country's progress on it.

Senior officers from AGPR and Finance Division attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The delegation members presented various proposals for enhancing the Pakistan's score on OBS, the statement added.

On the occasion, Aisha Ghous Pasha acknowledged the proposals presented by the delegation and informed them that budgeting process in Pakistan is being made transparent with every passing year.

For greater public participation in budget-making, present government organized pre-budget conference to take the proposals from representatives of all sector of the economy.

Ms Pasha also apprised the delegation that public participation in budget-making is prime focus of the government and various pragmatic suggestions of public representatives from various sector of economy have been considered and incorporated into the current budget.

The minister also assured the delegation that proposed suggestions would be considered since the initiation of the process of budget strategy paper in futureand directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required steps for enhancing the public participation for the greater transparency and efficiency in budget.