Pakistan, Dubai Agree To Promote Cooperation In Aviation Sector

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

Pakistan, Dubai agree to promote cooperation in aviation sector

Pakistan and Dubai on Thursday discussed ways and means to increase cooperation in the aviation sector that had a key role in their economies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan and Dubai on Thursday discussed ways and means to increase cooperation in the aviation sector that had a key role in their economies.

Vice President Emirates Airline Muhammad Sarhan called on Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy, and the two sides "agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation," a press release said.

During the meeting, the secretary highlighted the importance of the aviation sector in economies of Dubai and Pakistan.Jamy said Pakistan and Dubai were enjoying brotherly ties based on mutual trust and respect.

Muhammad Sarhan said the Emirates was keen to enhance ties with Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The Emirates, he said, was the largest airline in the Middle East, operating flights from its hub at Dubai International Airport to more than 150 cities in 80 countries across six continents.

The secretary apprised the visiting dignitary about Pakistan's ease-of- doing-business plan, National Aviation Policy 2019 and the increased number of passengers in the country's aviation market. "The aviation industry in Pakistan continues to grow with one million additional passengers entering Pakistani market every year." He gave instance of Gerry's Dnata, which was expanding its operation in Pakistan by opening cargo handling facilities in Karachi.

He said passenger facilitation was the priority of Aviation Division, for which the Civil Aviation Authority was going to introduce E gates at seven major airports of the country.

Jamy also mentioned that many international airlines, including Pegasus of Turkey, Azal of Azerbaijan and Shamwing of Syria, were interested in starting their operations in Pakistan.

