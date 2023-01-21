UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $1,087 Million From IT Services' Export In 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 01:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 1,087.140 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 3.45 percent as compared to US$ 1,050.890 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-November (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 4.54 percent as it surged from US$ 826.980 million last fiscal year to US$ 864.540 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 7.34 percent, from US$ 296.291 million to US$ 318.048 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 73.78 percent from US$ 0.984 million to US$ 1.710 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 12.95 percent, from US$ 212.008 million to US$ 239.473 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 1.485 million from US$ 0.506 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 4.21 percent going down from US$ 317.191 million to US$ 303.824 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 24.79 percent going down from US$ 2.380 million to US$ 1.790 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 21.

43 percent, from US$ 1.661 million to US$ 1.305 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 32.55 percent, from US$ 0.719 million to US$ 0.485 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.33 percent as these went down from US$ 221.530 million to US$ 220.810 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 11.41 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 78.382 million to US$87.323 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 6.75 percent, from US$ 143.148 million to US$ 133.487 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit shrank by 49.505 per cent as exports witnessed a growth of 5.73 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-November (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 2,899.98 million against the exports of US$ 2,742.84 million in July-November (2021-22), showing a growth of 5.73 percent.

The services' imports declined by 15.51 per cent from US$ 4,456.41 million last year to US$ 3,765.41 million during the period under review.

