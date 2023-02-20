Pakistan earns $1,333 million from IT services' export in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 1,333.230 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 2.41 percent as compared to US$ 1,301.880 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-December (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 3.15 percent as it surged from US$ 1,033.280 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,065.810 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 6.34 percent, from US$ 368.334 million to US$ 391.697 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 209.95 percent from US$ 1.095 million to US$ 3.394 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 11.29 percent, from US$ 271.697 million to US$ 302.376 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 1.530 million from US$ 0.754 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 6.28 percent going down from US$ 391.400 million to US$ 366.813 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 22.97 percent going down from US$ 2.830 million to US$ 2.180 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 22.36 percent, from US$ 1.923 million to US$ 1.493 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.26 percent, from US$ 0.907 million to US$ 0.687 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.20 percent as these went down from US$ 265.770 million to US$ 265.240 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 5.22 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 101.694 million to US$ 107.006 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 3.56 percent, from US$ 164.076 million to US$ 158.234 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.