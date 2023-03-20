UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $1,523 Million From IT Services' Export In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 1,523.280 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 2.38 percent as compared to US$ 1,487.865 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-January (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 2.87 percent as it surged from US$ 1,191.575 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,225.730 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 5.57 percent, from US$ 430.309 million to US$ 454.283 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 158.07 percent from US$ 1.357 million to US$ 3.502 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 11.89 percent, from US$ 312.484 million to US$ 349.635 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 1.594 million from US$ 0.770 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 6.70 percent going down from US$ 446.655 million to US$ 416.716 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 16.40 percent going down from US$ 3.110 million to US$ 2.600 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 12.48 percent, from US$ 2.052 million to US$ 1.796 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.01 percent, from US$ 1.058 million to US$ 0.804 million.

The export of telecommunication services however witnessed an increase of 0.60 percent as these went up from US$ 293.180 million to US$ 294.950 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 2.30 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 118.669 million to US$ 121.398 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 0.55 percent, from US$ 174.511 million to US$ 173.552 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

