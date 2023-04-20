UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $1,718 Million From IT Services' Export In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan earns $1,718 million from IT services' export in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 1,718.250 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 1.74 percent as compared to US$ 1,688.845 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-February (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 2.77 percent as it surged from US$ 1,353.365 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,390.790 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 2.92 percent, from US$ 496.648 million to US$ 511.162 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 152.05 percent from US$ 1.462 million to US$ 3.685 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 11.95 percent, from US$ 355.142 million to US$ 397.569 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 2.134 million from US$ 0.776 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 4.63 percent going down from US$ 499.337 million to US$ 476.240 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 16.43 percent going down from US$ 3.470 million to US$ 2.900 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 12.42 percent, from US$ 2.279 million to US$ 1.996 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.10 percent, from US$ 1.191 million to US$ 0.904 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 2.24 percent as these went down from US$ 332.010 million to US$ 324.560 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 1.54 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 135.453 million to US$ 137.535 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 4.85 percent, from US$ 196.557 million to US$ 187.025 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Import From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

4 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

12 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.