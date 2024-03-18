Pakistan Earns $1,719 Million From IT Services' Export In 7 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Pakistan earned US $1,719.921 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.
This shows a growth of 12.78 per cent as compared with the US $1,524.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 14.09 per cent as it surged from US $1,224.499 million last year to US $1,397.051 million during July-January 2023-24.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 1.14 per cent, from US $3.502 million to US $3.542 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 4.73 per cent, from US $454.283 million to US $475.783 million.
The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 12.17 per cent from US $1.594 million to US $1.400 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.
71 per cent, from $349.635 million to $359.094 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 19.62 per cent from US $2.600 million to US $2.090 million.
Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 1.99 per cent, from US $0.804 million to US $0.820 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 29.29 per cent, from US $1.796 million to US $1.270 million.
The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.69 per cent as these went up from US $297.870 million to US $320.780 million, the data revealed.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 18.95 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $121.349 million to US $144.350 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 0.05 per cent, from US $176.521 million to US $176.430 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
Recent Stories
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
More Stories From Business
-
Vietnam's deposit interest rates forecast to hit bottom in Q12 hours ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb2 hours ago
-
China's property development investment down 9 pct in first two months2 hours ago
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 20245 hours ago
-
Technical varsities VCs meet Punjab industries minister18 hours ago
-
Revolutionizing University Land Use: PIDE's bold vision for commercial partnerships to enhance reven ..19 hours ago
-
Guangxi's foreign trade hits record high in Jan-Feb21 hours ago
-
Cambodia's total public debt reaches 11.24 bln USD as of 202321 hours ago