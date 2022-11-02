UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $179m By Exporting Transport Services In 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $179.940 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first two months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows growth of 104.55 percent as compared to $87.970 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2021-22), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 516.60 percent, by going up from $10.120 million last year to $62.400 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 621.75 percent from $5.930 million last year to $42.800 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also increase by 367.78 percent from $4.190 million to $19.600 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 49.

44 percent by going up from $75.890 million last year to $113.410 million during July-August (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 53.47 percent, from $49.490 million to $75.950 million, whereas the exports of freight services surge by 80.20 percent, from $4.090 million to $7.370 million, in addition the export of other air transport services also increased by 34.87 percent from $22.310 million to $30.090 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 358.18 percent by going up from $.0550 million to $2.520 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 180 percent, from $0.300 million to $0.840 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also increased by 572 percent, from $0.250 million to $1.680 million, the data revealed.

