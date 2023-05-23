Pakistan earns $1,941 million from IT services' export in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 1,941.350 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a decline of 0.45 percent as compared to US$ 1,950.080 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-March (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 0.09 percent as it surged from US$ 1,566.870 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,568.270 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 0.85 percent, from US$ 578.454 million to US$ 573.544 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services rose by 148.69 percent from US$ 1.645 million to US$ 4.091 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 6.05 percent, from US$ 420.169 million to US$ 445.576 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 2.713 million from US$ 1.130 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 4.09 percent going down from US$ 565.472 million to US$ 542.346 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 5.80 percent going down from US$ 4.140 million to US$ 3.900 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 17.88 percent, from US$ 2.785 million to US$ 2.287 million whereas the exports of other information services however increased by 19.04 percent, from US$ 1.355 million to US$ 1.613 million.

The export of telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 2.61 percent as these went down from US$ 379.070 million to US$ 369.180 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 4.87 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 154.353 million to US$ 161.868 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 7.75 percent, from US$ 224.717 million to US$ 207.312 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.