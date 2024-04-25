Open Menu

Pakistan Earns $1,976 Million From IT Services' Export In 8 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan earned US $1,976.911 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 14.94 per cent as compared with the US $1,719.939 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 16.28 per cent as it surged from US $1,389.559 million last year to US $1,615.761 million during July-February 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 36.04 per cent, from US $3.685 million to US $5.013 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 6.46 per cent, from US $511.176 million to US $544.211 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 32.15 per cent from US $2.134 million to US $1.448 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.

46 per cent, from $397.569 million to $407.339 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review witnessed a nominal increase of 1.38 per cent from US $2.900 million to US $2.940 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 2.21 per cent, from US $0.904 million to US $0.924 million whereas the exports of news agency services also surged by 01 per cent, from US $1.996 million to US $2.016 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 9.38 per cent as these went up from US $327.480 million to US $358.210 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 21.05 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $137.535 million to US $166.485 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed an increase of 0.94 per cent, from US $189.945 million to US $191.725 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

