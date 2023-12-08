Open Menu

Pakistan Earns $206.928 M By Exporting Transport Services During July-September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan earned US $206.928 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a decline of 6.78 percent as compared to $221.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed a decrease of 42.86 percent, going down from $52.660 million last year to $30.090 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 69.59 percent from $42.060 million last year to $12.790 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 63.21 percent from $10.600 million to $17.300 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed an increase of 3.

58 percent going up from $163.449 million last year to $169.298 million during July-September 2023.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 2.84 percent, from $105.110 million to $108.100 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 18.92 percent, from $ 8.670 million to $ 7.030 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services increased by 9.06 percent from $49.669 million to $54.168 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 69.75 percent going up from $3.670 million to $6.230 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease o f 12.93 percent from $1.160 million to $1.010 million, while the export of postal and courier services decreased by 40.18 percent, from $2.190 million to $1.310 million, the data revealed.

