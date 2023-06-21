Pakistan earns $2,133 million from IT services' export in 10 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 2,133.080 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a decline of 3 percent as compared to US$ 2,199.0120 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-May (2022-23), the export of computer services declined by 1.60 percent as it went down from US$ 1,758.270 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,730.110 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 3.74 percent, from US$ 658.448 million to US$ 633.795 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services rose by 140.13 percent from US$ 1.996 million to US$ 4.793 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 3.83 percent, from US$ 471.675 million to US$ 489.753 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 2.762 million from US$ 1.

249 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 4.14 percent going down from US$ 624.902 million to US$ 599.007 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 6.19 percent going down from US$ 4.520 million to US$ 4.240 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 15.80 percent, from US$ 2.975 million to US$ 2.505 million whereas the exports of other information services however increased by 12.30 percent, from US$ 1.545 million to US$ 1.735 million.

The export of telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 8.62 percent from US$ 436.330 million to US$ 398.730 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 1.28 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 177.805 million to US$ 180.079 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 15.42 percent, from US$ 258.525 million to US$ 218.651 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.