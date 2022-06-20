Pakistan earns $2,197 million from IT services' export in 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $2,197.787 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the ten months of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 29.29 percent as compared to US $1,699.860 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-April (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 30.77 percent as it surged from US $1,343.550 million last fiscal year to US $1,756.957 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 48.43 percent, from US $443.478 million to US $658.239 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 337.72 percent from, US $0.456 million to US $1.996 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 41.42 percent, from US $331.730 million to US $469.133 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $1.249 million from $0.464 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 10.

38 percent going up from US$ 567.422 million to US $626.340 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 39.51 percent by going up from US $3.240 million to US $4.520 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 68.56 percent, from US $ 1.765 million to US $2.975 million whereas the exports of other information services increased by 4.75 percent, from US $1.475 million to US $1.545 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 23.58 percent as these went up from US $353.070 million to $436.310 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 42.98 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $124.255 million to US $177.658 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 13.04 percent, from US $228.815 million to US $258.652 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.