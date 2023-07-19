Open Menu

Pakistan Earns $2,369 Million From IT Services' Export In 11 Months

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan earns $2,369 million from IT services' export in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 2,369.110 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a nominal decline of 0.59 percent as compared to US$ 2,383.140 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-May (2022-23), the export of computer services declined by 0.16 percent as it went down from US$ 1,913.360 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,910.39 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 2.38 percent, from US$ 715.743 million to US$ 698.737 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services rose by 114.50 percent from US$ 2.448 million to US$ 5.251 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 5.47 percent, from US$ 512.167 million to US$ 540.169 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 2.822 million from US$ 1.

435 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 2.66 percent going down from US$ 681.567 million to US$ 663.411 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 8.91 percent going down from US$ 4.940 million to US$ 4.500 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 18.21 percent, from US$ 3.234 million to US$ 2.645 million whereas the exports of other information services, however, increased by 8.73 percent, from US$ 1.706 million to US$ 1.855 million.

The export of telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 2.28 percent from US$ 464.840 million to US$ 454.220 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 7.55 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 197.265 million to US$ 212.158 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 9.53 percent, from US$ 267.575 million to US$ 242.062 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Import From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

3 minutes ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

13 minutes ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

43 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

1 hour ago
Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

1 hour ago
 Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business