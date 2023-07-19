Pakistan earns $2,369 million from IT services' export in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 2,369.110 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a nominal decline of 0.59 percent as compared to US$ 2,383.140 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-May (2022-23), the export of computer services declined by 0.16 percent as it went down from US$ 1,913.360 million last fiscal year to US$ 1,910.39 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 2.38 percent, from US$ 715.743 million to US$ 698.737 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services rose by 114.50 percent from US$ 2.448 million to US$ 5.251 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 5.47 percent, from US$ 512.167 million to US$ 540.169 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US$ 2.822 million from US$ 1.

435 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 2.66 percent going down from US$ 681.567 million to US$ 663.411 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 8.91 percent going down from US$ 4.940 million to US$ 4.500 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 18.21 percent, from US$ 3.234 million to US$ 2.645 million whereas the exports of other information services, however, increased by 8.73 percent, from US$ 1.706 million to US$ 1.855 million.

The export of telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 2.28 percent from US$ 464.840 million to US$ 454.220 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 7.55 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 197.265 million to US$ 212.158 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 9.53 percent, from US$ 267.575 million to US$ 242.062 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.