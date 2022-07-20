UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $2,380 Million From IT Services' Export In 11 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan earns $2,380 million from IT services' export in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $2,380.852 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 25.45 percent as compared to US $1,897.820 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-May (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 27.76 percent as it surged from US $1,495.670 million last fiscal year to US $1,910.922 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 43.42 percent, from US $498.917 million to US $715.539 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 363.64 percent from, US $0.528 million to US $2.448 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 37.72 percent, from US $369.826 million to US $509.320 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $1.435 million from $0.502 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 8.

99 percent going up from US$ 625.897 million to US $625.897 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 42.36 percent by going up from US $3.470 million to US $4.940 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 72.02 percent, from US $ 1.880 million to US $3.234 million whereas the exports of other information services increased by 7.30 percent, from US $1.590 million to US $1.706 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 16.63 percent as these went up from US $398.680 million to $464.990 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 44.30 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $136.603 million to US $197.118 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 2.21 percent, from US $262.077 million to US $267.872 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

