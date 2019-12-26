Pakistan earns $ 258 million by exporting transport services

UrduPoint.com
Thu 26th December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 258 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first four months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 5.18 percent as compared to US $ 272.100 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed decrease of 1.27 percent by going down from US $ 236.030 million last year to US $ 233.030 million during July-October (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 15.30 percent, from US $ 132.260 million to US $ 152.490 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 17.69 percent, from US $ 5.880 million to US $ 6.920 million.

The exports of sea transport services declined by 45.

47 percent, by going down from US $ 16.670 million last year to US $ 9.090 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed decrease of 11.55 percent by declining from US $ 5.800 million last year to US $ 5.130 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also decreased by 63.57 percent from US $ 10.870 million to US $ 3.960 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 21.03 percent by going down from US $ 17.930 million to US $ 14.160 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 7.45 percent, from US $ 15.300 million to US $ 14.160 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed increase of 17.01 percent, from US $ 1.470 million to US $1.720 million, the data revealed.

