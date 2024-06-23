Pakistan Earns $2.593 Billion From IT Services’ Export In 10 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan earned US $2.593 billion by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.
This shows a growth of 20.41 per cent as compared with the US $2.135 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 24.55 per cent as it surged from US $1.729 billion last year to US $2.153 billion during July-April 2023-24.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 10.80 per cent, from US$ 633.107 million to US$ 701.456 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 19.24 per cent, from US$ 4.793 million to US$ 5.715 million.
The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 45.69 per cent from US $2.762 million to US $1.500 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 6.
77 per cent, from $489.737 million to $522.909 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review witnessed an increase of 105.90 per cent from US $4.240 million to US $8.730 million.
Among the information services, the exports of news agency services surged by 167.58 per cent, from US $2.505 million to US $6.730 million whereas the exports of other information-related services increased by 16.83 per cent, from US $1.735 million to US $2.027 million.
The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.04 per cent as these went up from US $402.260 million to US $430.590 million, the data revealed.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 17.59 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $180.682 million to US $212.467 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 1.56 per cent, from US $221.578 million to US $218.123 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Business
-
Malik for enhanced connectivity among SAARC countries30 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 20247 hours ago
-
International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday17 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,400 per tola1 day ago
-
Cement exports increase 40.46% to $236.797 mln in 11 months1 day ago
-
Parliamentarians emphasize on export-led growth, tax reform in country’s economy1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 20241 day ago
-
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan2 days ago
-
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent2 days ago
-
Current Account Deficit declines to $464 mln in 11 months: SBP2 days ago