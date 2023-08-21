Open Menu

Pakistan Earns $2,605 Million From IT Services' Export During FY 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan earns $2,605 million from IT services' export during FY 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US $2,605.340 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the twelve months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a nominal decline of 0.53 percent as compared to US $2,619.100 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-June (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 0.08 percent as it surged from US $2,109.370 million last fiscal year to US $2,110.990 million year under review.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 4.36 percent, from US $795.464 million to US $760.780 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services however increased by 87.97 percent from, US $2.918 million to US $5.485 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services also rose by 5.58 percent, from US $566.393 million to US $598.020 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $2.855 million from $1.

446 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 0.09 percent going up from US$ 743.149 million to US $743.850 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 5.54 percent by going up from US $5.230 million to US $5.520 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 3.94 percent, from US $ 3.448 million to US $3.584 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 8.64 percent, from US $1.782 million to US $1.936 million.

The export of telecommunication services decreased by 3.11 percent as these went down from US $504.500 million to $488.830 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 6.32 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $215.557 million to US $229.170 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services dipped by 10.13 percent, from US $288.943 million to US $259.660 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Import From Million

Recent Stories

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

9 minutes ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

42 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

42 minutes ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

52 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

1 hour ago
Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

1 hour ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

3 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business