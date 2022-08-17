Pakistan earns $2,615 million from IT services' export during FY 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $2,615.815 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the twelve months of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 24.10 percent as compared to US $2,107.800 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-June (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 26.40 percent as it surged from US $1,666.310 million last fiscal year to US $2,106.145 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 43.43 percent, from US $554.612 million to US $795.480 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 429.58 percent from, US $0.551 million to US $2.918 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 34.87 percent, from US $417.485 million to US $563.071 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $1.446 million from $0.662 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 7.

25 percent going up from US$ 693 million to US $743.230 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 31.08 percent by going up from US $3.990 million to US $5.230 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 49.65 percent, from US $ 2.304 million to US $3.448 million whereas the exports of other information services increased by 5.69 percent, from US $1.686 million to US $1.782 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 15.30 percent as these went up from US $437.500 million to $504.440 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 39.43 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $154.554 million to US $215.501 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 2.12 percent, from US $282.946 million to US $288.939 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.