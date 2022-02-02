Pakistan earns $291mln by exporting transport services in 5months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $291.003 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first five months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows growth of 11.95 percent as compared to $259.950 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 18.64 percent, by going up from $35.250 million last year to $41.810 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 62.26 percent from $15.820 million last year to $25.670 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however decrease by 16.89 percent from $19.420 million to $16.140 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 14.

47 percent by going up from $212 million last year to $242.673 million during July-November (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 18.12 percent, from $136.570 million to $161.310 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 17.77 percent, from $15.080 million to $12.400 million, in addition the export of other air transport services increased by 14.27 percent from $60.350 million to $68.963 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 53.30 percent by going down from $7.880 million to $3.680 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 76.10 percent, from $4.980 million to $1.190 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 41.20 percent, from $4.830 million to $2.840 million, the data revealed.