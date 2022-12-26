Pakistan earns $330 million by exporting transport services in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $330.900 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 44.52 per cent as compared to $228.960 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 243.49 per cent, going up from $27.730 million last year to $95.250 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 283.33 per cent from $18.960 million last year to $72.680 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also increase by 157.35 per cent from $8.770 million to $22.570 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 15.83 per cents by going up from $196.

980 million last year to $1228.170million during July-October (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 18.24 per cent, from $129.190 million to $152.760 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 43.52 per cent, from $9.490 million to $13.620 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also increased by 5.99 per cent from $ 58.300 million to $61.790 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 123.90 percent by going up from $2.050 million to $4.590 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 133.82 percent, from $0.680 million to $1.590million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services also surge by 118.98 percent to $ 3 million from $1.370 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 31.36 per cent, from $2.200 million to $2.890 million, the data revealed.