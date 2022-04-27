UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $360 Million From Travel Services' Export In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Pakistan earned US $360.034 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eight months of the current financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $360.034 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eight months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 10.05 percent as compared to the US $327.152 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 10.05 percent, from the US $325.802 million last year to the US $358.544 million during July-February 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 92.66 percent while the education-related expenditure decreased by 4.95 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 10.

16 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also grew by 10.37 percent, from the US $ 1.350 million to the US $ 1.490 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 18.17 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-February (2021-22) were recorded at $4492.02 million against the exports of $3801.18 million in July- February (2020-21), showing growth of 18.17 percent.

The imports also rose by 39.20 percent by growing from $5089.31 million last year to $7084.40 million during the period under review.

