Pakistan earns $382.925m by exporting transport services in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan earned US $382.925 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 7.28 percent as compared to $356.949 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 38.19 percent, going up from $74.970 million last year to $103.600 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 62.22 percent from $60.960 million last year to $23.030 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 475.09 percent from $14.010 million to $80.570 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 2.

15 percent going down from $273.019 million last year to $267.145 million during July-November 2023.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.19 percent, from $180.080 million to $170.730 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 7.05 percent, from $ 13.760 million to $ 14.730 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also rose by 3.16 percent from $79.179 million to $81.685 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 75 percent going up from $5.520 million to $9.660 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 13.47 percent from $1.930 million to $1.670 million, while the export of postal and courier services also dipped by 26.74 percent, from $3.440 million to $2.520 million, the data revealed.

­­