Pakistan earns $391.740 million by exporting transport services in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US $391.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 31.93 per cent as compared to $296.940 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 211.84 per cent, going up from $35.630 million last year to $111.110 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 255.27 per cent from $24.100 million last year to $85.620 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also increase by 121.08 per cent from $11.530 million to $25.490 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 6.63 per cent going up from $254.

790 million last year to $271.670 million during July-November (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 4.90 per cent, from $169.680 million to $177.990 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 31.74 per cent, from $11.500 million to $15.150 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also increased by 6.68 per cent from $ 73.610 million to $78.530 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 50 percent by going up from $3.680 million to $5.520 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 62.18 percent, from $1.190 million to $1.930 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services also surge by 44.18 percent to $ 3.590 million from $2.490 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 21.13 per cent, from $2.840 million to $3.440 million, the data revealed.