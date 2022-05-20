Pakistan earns $419 million from travel services' export in 9 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $419.059 million by exporting different travel services in various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 9.14 percent as compared to the US $383.960 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services climbed by 9.11 percent, from the US $382.370 million last year to the US $417.189 million during July-March 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 104.10 percent while the education-related expenditure dropped by 8.47 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 9.

25 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also surge by 17.61 percent, from the US $ 1.590 million to the US $ 1.870 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 17.07 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $5156.10 million against the exports of $4404.24 million in July-March (2020-21).

The imports also rose by 31.33 percent by growing from $6347.08 million last year to $8334.39 million during the period under review.

