Pakistan earns $426 million from IT services' export in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US$ 426.070 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 1.45 percent as compared to US$ 419.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-August (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 10.10 percent as it surged from US$ 312.620 million last fiscal year to US$ 344.190 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 7.20 percent, from US$ 113.566 million to US$ 121.740 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services dipped by 36.31 percent from US$ 0.515 million to US$ 0.328 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 31.24 percent, from US$ 73.552 million to US$ 96.529 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services decreased to US$ 0.187 million from US$ 0.192 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a nominal increase of 0.

49 percent going up from US$ 124.795 million to US$ 125.406 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 32.67 percent by going down from US$ 1.010 million to US$ 0.680 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 39.50 percent, from US$ 0.757 million to US$ 0.458 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 12.25 percent, from US$ 0.253 million to US$ 0.222 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 23.65 percent as these went down from US$ 106.350 million to US$ 81.200 million during the months under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 28.49 percent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 27.058 million to US$ 34.766 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 41.44 percent, from US$ 79.292 million to US$ 46.434 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.