UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $429 Mln By Exporting Transport Services In 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan earns $429 mln by exporting transport services in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US $429.900 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 14.38 per cent as compared to $375.840 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 69.63 per cent, going up from $55.080 million last year to $93.430 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 150.92 per cent from $31.500 million last year to $79.040 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decrease by 38.97 per cent from $23.580 million to $14.390 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 5.76 per cent going up from $308.

090 million last year to $325.830 million during July-December (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 7.30 per cent, from $201.260 million to $215.960 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 12.56 per cent, from $14.730 million to $16.580 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also increased by 1.29 per cent from $92.100 million to $93.290 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a decline of 25.53 per cent by going down from $8.970 million to $6.680 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 35.06 percent, from $1.740 million to $2.350 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services dipped by 40.11 percent to $ 4.330 million from $7.230 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 7.03 per cent, from $3.700 million to $3.960 million, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

9 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

42 minutes ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

51 minutes ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

54 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.