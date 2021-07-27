UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Earns $459 Million From Travel Services Exports In 11 Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

Pakistan earned US $459.220 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $459.220 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows nominal decrease of 0.79 percent as compared to US $462.870 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, the personal travel services decreased by 0.08 percent, from US $ 457.680 million last fiscal year to US $ 457.320 million during July-May 2020-21).

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure however witnessed increase of 23.19 percent while the education related expenditure decreased by 11.76 percent.

In addition, the other personal services rose by 0.16 percent, out of which religious services dipped by 92.70 percent while other travel services witnessed increase of 0.

28 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also decreased by 63.39 percent, from US $ 5.190 million to US $1.900 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2020-21) decreased by 50.55 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, services exports however increased by 6.42 percent, whereas imports reduced by 15 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth US $ 5.385 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $ 5.060 billion in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $ 6.892 billion as against the imports of US $ 8.109 billion, the data revealed.

