Pakistan Earns $476 Mln By Exporting Transport Services In 7 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan earns $476 mln by exporting transport services in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US $476.840 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 9.91 per cent as compared to $433.860 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 49.11 per cent, going up from $66.020 million last year to $98.440 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 110.62 per cent from $39.450 million last year to $83.090 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decrease by 42.23 per cent from $26.570 million to $15.350 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 3.44 per cent going up from $354.

190 million last year to $366.390 million during July-January (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 7.55 per cent, from $230.050 million to $247.430 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 3.46 per cent, from $17.910 million to $18.530 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also dipped by 5.46 per cent from $106.230 million to $100.430 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a decline of 17.23 per cent by going down from $9.460 million to $7.830 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 33.17 percent, from $1.990 million to $2.650 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services dipped by 30.66 percent to $ 5.180 million from $7.470 million.

The export of postal and courier services also declined by0.24 per cent, from $4.190 million to $4.180 million, the data revealed.

