Pakistan earns $500 million from travel services exports during FY 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan earned US $500.158 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $500.158 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows increase of 2.10 percent as compared to US $489.850 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, the personal travel services also rose by 2.83 percent, from US $ 484.450 million last fiscal year to US $ 498.148 million during July-June 2020-21.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure witnessed growth of 31.61 percent while the education related expenditure increased by 1.83 percent.

In addition, the other personal services rose by 2.76 percent, out of which religious travel services dipped by 86.24 percent while other travel services witnessed increase of 2.

87 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services dipped by 62.78 percent, from US $ 5.400 million to US $2.010 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the fiscal year (2020-21) decreased by 43.45 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, services exports however increased by 9.19 percent, whereas imports reduced by 10.75 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth US $ 5.937 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $ 5.437 billion in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $ 7.812 billion as against the imports of US $ 8.753 billion, the data revealed.

