Pakistan earns $ 526 million by exporting transport services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan earned US $ 526.710 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 526.710 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows decrease of 6.48 percent as compared to US $563.210 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 3.54 percent by going down from US $483.530 million last year to US $466.390 million during July-February (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services however increased by 13.33 percent, from US $271.790 million to US $308.020 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 21.75 percent, from US $12.320 million to US $15 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 28.11 percent from US $199.

420 million to US $143.370 million.

The exports of sea transport services declined by 39.54 percent, by going down from US $46.050 million last year to US $27.840 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed an increase of 3.03 percent from US $13.550 million last year to US $13.960 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decreased by 57.29 percent from US $32.500 million to US $13.880 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 15.63 percent by going down from US $31.340 million to US $26.440 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 2.54 percent, from US $27.130 million to US $26.440 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed an increase of 163.76 percent, from US $2.290 million to US $6.040 million, the data revealed.

