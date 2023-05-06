Pakistan earns $535mln by exporting transport services in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US $535.870 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 8.06 per cent as compared to $495.880 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 42.38 per cent, going up from $74.310 million last year to $105.800 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 104.65 per cent from $44.080 million last year to $90.210 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decrease by 48.43 per cent from $30.230 million to $15.590 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport rose by 2.71 per cent going up from $406.

150 million last year to $417.170 million during July-February (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 6.22 per cent, from $266.240 million to $282.810 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 3.35 per cent, from $20.320 million to $21.000 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services dipped by 5.21 per cent from $119.590 million to $113.360 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a decline of 17.25 per cent by going down from $10.320 million to $8.540 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 18.22 percent, from $2.360 million to $2.790 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services dipped by 27.76 percent to $ 5.750 million from $7.960 million.

The export of postal and courier services also declined by 14.51 per cent, from $5.100 million to $4.360 million, the data revealed.