Pakistan earns $555m by exporting transport services in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan earned US $555.927 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 1.46 percent as compared to $547.939 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.40 percent, going up from $159.840 million last year to $176.460 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 51.89 percent from $83.920 million last year to $40.370 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 79.25 percent from $75.920 million to $136.090 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 3.

53 percent going down from $376.089 million last year to $362.807 million during July-January 2023-24.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.36 percent, from $251.000 million to $237.550 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 4.85 percent, from $ 17.130 million to $ 17.960 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed nominal decline of 0.61 percent from $107.959 million to $107.297 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 67.56 percent going up from $7.830 million to $13.120 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 17.74 percent from $2.650 million to $2.180 million, while the export of other road services increased by 111.20 percent from $5.180 million to $10.940 million.

The export of postal and courier services dipped by 15.31 percent, from $4.180 million to $3.540 million, the data revealed.

