Pakistan Earns $555m By Exporting Transport Services In 7 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan earned US $555.927 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
This shows an increase of 1.46 percent as compared to $547.939 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.40 percent, going up from $159.840 million last year to $176.460 million during the months under review.
Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 51.89 percent from $83.920 million last year to $40.370 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 79.25 percent from $75.920 million to $136.090 million current year, the PBS data revealed.
The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 3.
53 percent going down from $376.089 million last year to $362.807 million during July-January 2023-24.
Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.36 percent, from $251.000 million to $237.550 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 4.85 percent, from $ 17.130 million to $ 17.960 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed nominal decline of 0.61 percent from $107.959 million to $107.297 million.
Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 67.56 percent going up from $7.830 million to $13.120 million during this year, it added.
Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 17.74 percent from $2.650 million to $2.180 million, while the export of other road services increased by 111.20 percent from $5.180 million to $10.940 million.
The export of postal and courier services dipped by 15.31 percent, from $4.180 million to $3.540 million, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
More Stories From Business
-
Edible oil imports41 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation decline by 1.13 pc2 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index renews record high at close3 hours ago
-
EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 20246 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enhancing trade with Bri ..15 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally as rate cut outlook improves16 hours ago
-
Apple 'aunties' greeted with cheers at Shanghai store opening17 hours ago
-
Bank of England freezes interest rate at 16-year high17 hours ago