Open Menu

Pakistan Earns $555m By Exporting Transport Services In 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan earns $555m by exporting transport services in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan earned US $555.927 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 1.46 percent as compared to $547.939 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.40 percent, going up from $159.840 million last year to $176.460 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 51.89 percent from $83.920 million last year to $40.370 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 79.25 percent from $75.920 million to $136.090 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 3.

53 percent going down from $376.089 million last year to $362.807 million during July-January 2023-24.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.36 percent, from $251.000 million to $237.550 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 4.85 percent, from $ 17.130 million to $ 17.960 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed nominal decline of 0.61 percent from $107.959 million to $107.297 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 67.56 percent going up from $7.830 million to $13.120 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 17.74 percent from $2.650 million to $2.180 million, while the export of other road services increased by 111.20 percent from $5.180 million to $10.940 million.

The export of postal and courier services dipped by 15.31 percent, from $4.180 million to $3.540 million, the data revealed.

­­

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

28 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

15 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business