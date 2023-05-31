UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns $599mln By Exporting Transport Services In Past Nine Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan earns $599mln by exporting transport services in past nine months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan earned US $599.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 2.70 per cent as compared to $583.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 31.50 per cent, going up from $87.580 million last year to $115.170 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 66.63 per cent from $53.190 million last year to $88.630 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decrease by 22.83 per cent from $34.390 million to $26.540 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services decreased by 1.82 per cent, declining from $479.

110 million last year to $470.380 million during July-March (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 0.41 per cent, from $317.030 million to $38.320 million, whereas the exports of freight services declined by 14.27 per cent, from $23.340 million to $20.010 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services dipped by 4.82 per cent from $138.740 million to $132.050 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a decline of 17.16 per cent by going down from $11.190 million to $9.270 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 15.16 percent, from $2.770 million to $3.190 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services dipped by 27.79 percent to $ 6.080 million from $8.420 million.

The export of postal and courier services also decreased by 19.34 per cent, from $6.100 million to $4.920 million, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

27 minutes ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

2 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

3 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.