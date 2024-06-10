Pakistan Earns $667m By Exporting Transport Services In 9 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Pakistan earned US $667.946 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
This shows a nominal decline of 2.20 percent as compared to $682.950 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed a decrease of 4.74 percent, going down from $194.770 million last year to $185.546 million during the months under review.
Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 47.63 percent from $99.160 million last year to $51.930 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services, however, increased by 39.75 percent from $95.610 million to $133.616 million current year, the PBS data revealed.
The exports of air transport decreased by 3.19 percent going down from $473.
280 million last year to $458.190 million during July-March 2023-24.
Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.95 percent, from $315.590 million to $296.800 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 6.06 percent, from $ 18.800 million to $ 19.940 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 1.84 percent from $138.890 million to $141.450 million.
Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 94.99 percent going up from $9.980 million to $19.460 million during this year, it added.
Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 12.85 percent from $3.190 million to $2.780 million, while the export of other road services increased by 145.66 percent from $6.790 million to $16.680 million.
The export of postal and courier services dipped by 3.46 percent, from $4.920 million to $4.750 million, the data revealed.
