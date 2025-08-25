Pakistan earns $981m by exporting transport services in FY 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Pakistan earned US $981.475 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 27.90 percent as compared to $767.399 million earned through the provision of services during the last fiscal year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 34.26 percent, going up from $109.654 million last year to $147.226 million.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services rose by 51.76 percent from $61.623 million last year to $93.520 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services rose by 11.82 percent from $48.030 million to $53.706 million, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport also increased by 24.13 percent going up from $626.953 million last year to $778.256 million during the year under review.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 7.72 percent, from $445.249 million to $410.860 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 120.03 percent, from $12.975 million to $ 28.550 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 100.82 percent from $168.728 million to $338.844 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the year under review witnessed a growth of 58.67 percent going up from $25.251 million to $40.066 million during the year under review, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a surge of 34.90 percent from $4.103 million to $5.536 million, while the export of other road services increased by 63.28 percent from $21.148 million to $34.530 million.

The export of postal and courier services also increased by 187.46 percent, from $5.540 million to $15.926 million, the data revealed.

