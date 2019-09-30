UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Earns Over $61million From Export Of Transport Services

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:15 PM

Pakistan earns over $61million from export of transport services

Pakistan earned $61.850 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan earned $61.850 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

This shows decrease of 25.57 percent when compared to $83.103 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services declined by 50 percent, by going down from $1.970 million current year to $3.940 million during last year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services, however witnessed increased by 5.74 percent, from $1.220 million last year to $1.290 million during current year, whereas the exports of other sea transport services decreased by 75 percent, from $0.680 million to $2.720 million, the data revealed.

The exports of air transport services during the period under review also decreased by 22.88 percent by going down from $55.870 million current year to $72.450 million during last year.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 12.01 percent, from $38.180 million to $43.390 million, whereas the exports of other air transport services decreased by 42.90 percent, from $15.960 million to $27,950 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review also showing decrease of 39.30 percent by going down from $3.650 million to $6.013 million during current year.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 39.30 percent, from $3.650 million to $6.013 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 48.57 percent, from $0.360 million to $0.700 million.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

Court confiscates Salman Shahbaz's assets in Money ..

1 minute ago

Opposition, Govt united like rock' on Kashmir: Sh ..

1 minute ago

Rain likely at country's various parts on Tuesday

1 minute ago

Iraq, Syria reopen major border crossing retaken f ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants i ..

1 minute ago

Solidarity with Kashmir: Sajal Aly refuses to perf ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.