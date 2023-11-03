Open Menu

Pakistan Earns US $106m From Travel Services' Export In July-August

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan earns US $106m from travel services' export in July-August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan earned US $106.045 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows growth of 24.58 percent as compared to the US $85.120 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 23.53 per cent, from US $84.620 million last year to US $104.535 million during July-August 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 462.16 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 57.

53 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a growth of 20.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 202 per cent, from US$ 0.500 million to US$ 1.510 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-September 2023 were recorded at US$ 1,707.31 million against the exports of US$ 1,717.21 million in July-September 2022, showing a nominal decline of 0.58 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 18.10 per cent, growing from US$ 2,028.13 million last year to US$ 2,395.30 million during the months under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Same From Million

Recent Stories

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

5 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

35 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

39 minutes ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

39 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

39 minutes ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

45 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

2 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business