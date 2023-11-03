Pakistan earns US $106m from travel services' export in July-August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan earned US $106.045 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows growth of 24.58 percent as compared to the US $85.120 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 23.53 per cent, from US $84.620 million last year to US $104.535 million during July-August 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 462.16 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 57.

53 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a growth of 20.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 202 per cent, from US$ 0.500 million to US$ 1.510 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-September 2023 were recorded at US$ 1,707.31 million against the exports of US$ 1,717.21 million in July-September 2022, showing a nominal decline of 0.58 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 18.10 per cent, growing from US$ 2,028.13 million last year to US$ 2,395.30 million during the months under review.