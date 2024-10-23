Pakistan Earns US $111m From Travel Services' Export In Jul-Aug
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan earned US $111.313 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the two months of the fiscal year 2024-25.
This shows an increase of 4.99 per cent as compared to the US $106.020 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 4.82 per cent, from US $104.380 million last year to US $109.411 million during July-August 2024-25.
Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 4.
82 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 61.37 per cent.
In addition, the other personal services witnessed a surge of 2.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 16 per cent, from US$ 1.640 million to US$ 1.902 million, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-August 2024-25 were recorded at US$ 1.252 billion against the exports of US$ 1.250 billion in July-August 2023-24, showing an increase of 0.13 per cent.
The imports of the country decreased by 0.45 per cent, declining from US$ 1.732 billion last year to US$ 1.724 billion during the months under review.
