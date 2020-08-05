Pakistan earns US $ 1302 mln from IT services' export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 1302.730 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 18.56 percent when compared to US $ 1098.794 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 20.91 percent as it surged from US $ 825.900 million last year to US $ 998.630 million during July-May (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 14.75 percent, from US $ 327.726 million to US $ 376.074 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 7.77 percent, from US $ 265.354 million to US $ 285.976 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 17.43 from, US $ 2.324 million to US $ 1.919 million whereas the exports of other computer services rose by 47.90 percent from US$ 225.289 million to US $ 333.205 million. In addition the export of repair and maintenance services however witness decline of 72.

04 percent from $5.207 million to $1.456 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 55.56 percent by going up from US $ 1.440 million to US $ 2.240 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 101.66 percent, from US $ 0.602 million to US $ 1.214 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 22.43 percent, from US $ 0.838 million to US $ 1.026 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witness increase of 11.20 percent as these went up from US $ 271.454 million to 301.860 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 19.29 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 91.975 million to US $ 109.713 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 7.06 percent, from US $ 179.479 million to US $192.147 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.