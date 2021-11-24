Pakistan earns US $140m from travel services' export in 3 months

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:29 PM

Pakistan earned US $140.994 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three months of the current financial year 2021-22

This shows the growth of 71.73 percent as compared to the US $82.100 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

This shows the growth of 71.73 percent as compared to the US $82.100 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 71.93 percent, from the US $81.770 million last year to the US $140.584 million during July-September 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure rose by 183.15 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 255.88 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 69.

92 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services increased by 24.24 percent, from the US $ 0.330 million to the US $ 0.410 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports of services during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at $1572.04 million against the exports of $1275.97 million in July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 23.20 percent.

The imports from the country also rose by 26.54 percent by growing from $1809.08 million last year to $2289.25 million during the period under review.

Based on the figures, the services' trade deficit widened by 34.53 percent to $717.21 million during the first three months of the current year as compared to the deficit of $533.11 million last year.

