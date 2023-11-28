Open Menu

Pakistan Earns US $157m From Travel Services' Export In Jul-Sep

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan earns US $157m from travel services' export in Jul-Sep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Pakistan earned US $157.075 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows growth of 27.72 percent as compared to the US $122.890 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 26.19 per cent, from US $122.240 million last year to US $154.255 million during July-September 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 529.

17 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 49.19 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a growth of 23.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 281.08 per cent, from US$ 0.740 million to US$ 2.820 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-September 2023 were recorded at US$ 1,707.31 million against the exports of US$ 1,717.21 million in July-September 2022, showing a nominal decline of 0.58 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 18.10 per cent, growing from US$ 2,028.13 million last year to US$ 2,395.30 million during the months under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Same From Million

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

48 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

1 hour ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

1 hour ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

1 hour ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

2 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

14 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

15 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business