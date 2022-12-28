UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns US $158m From Travel Services' Export In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan earns US $158m from travel services' export in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $158.140 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows negative growth of 13.59 percent as compared to the US $183.006 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services decreased by 13.77 percent, from US $182.356 million last year to US $157.250 million during July-October 2022.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure dipped by 59.09 percent while the education-related expenditure also dropped by 4.59 percent.

In addition, other personal services witnessed a decrease of 13.

62 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 36.92 percent, from US$ 0.650 million to US$ 0.890 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 3.97 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July-October (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 2259.21 million against the exports of US$ 2172.85 million in July-October (2021-22), showing a growth of 3.97 percent.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 11.83 percent, falling from US$ 3483.37 million last year to US$ 3071.13 million during the months under review.

More Stories From Business

