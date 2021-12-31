UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns US $182m From Travel Services' Export In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 02:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $182.991 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first four months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 49.86 percent as compared to the US $122.110 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 50.16 percent, from the US $121.410 million last year to the US $182.311 million during July-October 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure rose by 164 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 0.27 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 51.

25 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services however witnessed a decrease of 2.86 percent, from the US $ 0.700 million to the US $ 0.680 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 24.25 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- October (2021-22) were recorded at $2122.19 million against the exports of $1708.04 million in July- October (2020-21), showing growth of 24.25 percent.

The imports from the country also rose by 27.33 percent by growing from $2485.15 million last year to $3164.33 million during the period under review.

