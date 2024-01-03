Open Menu

Pakistan Earns US $225m From Travel Services' Export In Jul-Oct

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan earns US $225m from travel services' export in Jul-Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan earned US $225.083 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows growth of 3.25 percent as compared to the US $218.000 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 2.11 per cent, from US $216.670 million last year to US $221.243 million during July-October 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 428.95 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 94.

81 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a nominal decline of 0.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 188.72 per cent, from US$ 1.330 million to US$ 3.840 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-October 2023 were recorded at US$ 2,416.35 million against the exports of US$ 2.338.28 million in July-October 2022, showing an increase of 3.34 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 19.57 per cent, growing from US$ 2,729.22 million last year to US$ 3,263.38 million during the months under review.

