Pakistan Earns US $228m From Travel Services' Export In 5 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Pakistan earned US $228.991 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of the current financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $228.991 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 35.40 percent as compared to the US $169.120 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 35.42 percent, from the US $168.400 million last year to the US $228.051 million during July-November 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure rose by 111.76 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 7.40 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 35.

92 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also grew by 30.56 percent, from the US $ 0.720 million to the US $ 0.940 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $2720.94 million against the exports of $2213.16 million in July- November (2020-21), showing growth of 22.94 percent.

The imports from the country also rose by 34.27 percent by growing from $3012.18 million last year to $4044.42 million during the period under review.

