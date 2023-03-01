UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Earns US $255m From Travel Services' Export In 1st Half

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan earns US $255m from travel services' export in 1st half

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The country has earned US $255.170 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first half of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows negative growth of 9.52 percent as compared to the US $282.101 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, personal travel services decreased by 9.85 percent, from US $280.920 million last year to US $253.260 million during July-December 2022.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure dipped by 50.62 percent while the education-related expenditure also dropped by 17.78 percent.

In addition, other personal services witnessed a decrease of 9.

42 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 75.23 percent, from US$ 1.090 million to US$ 1.910 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 2.77 percent during the first six months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July-December (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 3526.97 million against the exports of US$ 3431.77 million in July-December (2021-22), showing a growth of 2.77 percent.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 30.28 percent, falling from US$ 5571.35 million last year to US$ 3884.43 million during the period under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Same From Million

Recent Stories

realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the Worldâ€™s Fastest C ..

18 minutes ago
 Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

2 hours ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

2 hours ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.