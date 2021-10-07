Pakistan earns US $270m by exporting transport services during July 2021

Pakistan earned US $270.002 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first month of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $270.002 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first month of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows an increase of 49.19 percent as compared to US $180.981 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services also rose by 57.09 percent, by going up from US $149.050 million last year to US $234.150 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 75 percent from US $125.770 million last year to US $220.100 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however witnessed decrease of 39.65 percent from US $23.280 million to US $14.050 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport also dipped by 2.

61 percent by going down from US $29.520 million last year to US $28.751 million during July 2021.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services declined by 47.89 percent, from US $16.830 million to US $8.770 million, whereas the exports of freight services witnessed increase of 49.12 percent, from US $12.440 million to US $18.551 million, in addition the export of other air transport services also increased by 472 percent from US $ 0.250 million to US $1.430 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed an increase of 107.22 percent by going up from US $2.341 million to US $4.851 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services rose by 69.14 percent, from US $1.591 million to US $2.691 million during the year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also increased by 3114.29 percent, from US $ 0.070 million to US $ 2.250 million, the data revealed.

